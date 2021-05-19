Around the Web Hugs at last: UK residents get emotional after Covid-19 restrictions on physical contact are lift Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised citizens to ‘cuddle cautiously’. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Play Dawn lives alone and has been shielding. Now she's had her first hug in 14 months 🥺🥰It's part of the latest lockdown easing: https://t.co/A66uwypVga#Hug #Hugging #Shielding #Cautious #Coronavirus #York pic.twitter.com/9ss0WbSfra— BBC Radio York (@BBCYork) May 17, 2021 "I think it will take a bit of getting used to"Mother hugs daughter for the first time in over a year as Covid restrictions easehttps://t.co/CWDcSAmior pic.twitter.com/1ENcETR9J3— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United Kingdom Coronavirus