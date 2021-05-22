Around the Web Watch: Crowds gather to get unproven Covid remedy from Ayurvedic practitioner in Andhra Pradesh Spotted in Krishnapatnam, Nellore. Scroll Staff An hour ago Magical Remedy or a recipe for disaster? Huge crowds at Krishnapatnam, Nellore gather to get their share of magical remedy for #Covid from Anandiah a family ayurvedic practitioner. Ppl are getting discharged from hospitals to get the medicine. 3km traffic jams #AndhraPradesh! pic.twitter.com/9wICCIKqdQ— Revathi (@revathitweets) May 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh Read Comments