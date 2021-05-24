Around the Web Watch: Large crowd attends funeral of a horse in violation of Covid-19 norms in Karnataka Spotted in Maradimath, Belagavi. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Hundreds of people were seen at the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of current COVID19 restrictions in force in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/O3tdIUNaBN— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021 Karnataka | Scores of people were seen at a horse's funeral in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/6TlSZm8uPZ— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Karnataka Animals