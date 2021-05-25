Around the Web ‘Does nobody come to work, not even cleaners?’: When Delhi Police went to the Twitter office The searches took place at Twitter’s offices in Lado Sarai in Delhi and Gurugram. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Team of Delhi Police Special cell carrying out searches in the offices of Twitter India (in Delhi & Gurugram)Visuals from Lado Sarai. pic.twitter.com/eXipqnEBgt— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021 Also readPolice search Twitter offices in Delhi, Gurugram amid Congress ‘toolkit’ row Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twitter Police Read Comments