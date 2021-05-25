Around the Web Watch: As Cyclone Yaas approaches, sea turns rough in Odisha, rain hits parts of West Bengal States on the eastern coast of India are on high alert as Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Sea turns rough at Paradip ahead of cyclone Yaas landfall#Odisha pic.twitter.com/JVBSL0E4vn— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021 #WATCH Rain lashes Digha, West Bengal as cyclone Yaas is expected to cross West Bengal-Odisha coast tomorrow pic.twitter.com/2SLm3Ej6F1— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Storm Read Comments