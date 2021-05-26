Viral Video Watch: Ambulance driver celebrates recovery from Covid-19 by dancing with abandon Kumara initially travelled to Mysuru for a bed, and was later admitted to St John’s Hospital in Bengaluru in a serious condition a week ago. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ooo Ra Ra Oi Aa Ra Ra... Ole O... Ole Oo! Victory Dance of an Ambulance driver Kumara who was discharged from St. Johns hospital today. He was critical a week back when he got admitted. @ErtBangalore. @PDdancing @nagma_morarji pic.twitter.com/pfgDJIMmU9— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru Covid-19 Read Comments