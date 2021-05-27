Around the Web Flooded villages, uprooted trees: Scenes of severe damage from Cyclone Yaas in Bengal, Odisha ‘The worst is done and dusted,’ the NDRF director general said in an interview to NDTV. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sagar Island, at the confluence of Bay of Bengal and Hooghly river, was inundated by the storm surge due to #CycloneYaas. Water entered the Kapil Muni temple pic.twitter.com/ENHig0TM7y— Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) May 26, 2021 Effect of Yaas Cyclone in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/MVGMgTjliF— Parisangh West Bengal (@ParisanghWB) May 26, 2021 Visuals from Dhamra during #CycloneYaas landfall #OdishaFightsYaas pic.twitter.com/xqkgwZ6bwd— Sujit Bisoyi (@SujitBisoyiTOI) May 26, 2021 Visual from our home, #CycloneYaas land fall between Bhadrak and Balasore #odishafightsyass pic.twitter.com/AQ5NB6UYwb— Manasmita Khuntia (@manasmitak) May 26, 2021 Video of #CycloneYaas landfall in Bahanaga near Dhamra port in Odisha’s Bhadrak district pic.twitter.com/eoQoTP3UAK— Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) May 26, 2021 Stay safe Odisha and West Bengal. Prayers for everyone 🙏🏻Visuals from Digha, WB #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/6chmpbTO1U— Moupiya 🇮🇳 (@imoupiya01) May 26, 2021 Scary scene coming from Digha, West Bengal. #CycloneYaas #CycloneYaasUPDATE #CycloneAlertpic.twitter.com/rFpqOsK627— Prasenjeet Digar (@impdigar) May 26, 2021 Visuals from Nayachar, Westbengal #CycloneYaasUPDATE #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/06wqON1sFh— Shashikant Shukla (@Shashi_Mech) May 26, 2021 The river has become rampant 🌊 @ my place. Effect of #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/beN6Ebg0Vo— Susmita Ghosh (@itsSG_S) May 26, 2021 West Bengal: Rescue operations by Indian Army at Talgachari East Midnapore#CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/6XaLNmjbsH— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 26, 2021 What's the point @IamSumanDe ? When you've drones to cover, why risk lives of young journos like this ?? #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/TkBsHsWWN8— Debraj Roy (@debraj_speaks) May 26, 2021 #LeftRightCentre | "The cyclonic storm is moving towards Jharkhand. After midnight, it is likely to turn into a deep depression and later fizzle out. The worst is over": SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF, on #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/21bcEB0O94— NDTV (@ndtv) May 26, 2021 Also readCyclone Yaas: Four killed, over 20 lakh evacuated in Odisha, West Bengal Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone West Bengal Odisha Read Comments