Viral Video Watch: McDonald’s launches limited edition BTS meal in collaboration with the superstar K-pop band The meal a variety of dip ‘hand-picked’ by the band members. Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago WATCH: The BTS meal launched by McDonald's includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, fries and a Coke along with dipping sauces hand-picked by the members of the famous K-pop band @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/KgcYZqpC3R— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 28, 2021 Also watchK-Pop sensation BTS releases new English single ‘Butter’ Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music food