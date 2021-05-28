Around the Web Caught on camera: Passenger punches airline attendant for asking her to keep her seat belt fastened The incident, which left the flight attendant bleeding, took place on a Southwest Airlines aircraft flying from Sacramento to San Diego, US on Sunday. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Video obtained by CBS News shows the moment a Southwest Airlines flight attendant was punched by a passenger after asking her to keep her seat belt fastened during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego Sunday. https://t.co/gQusevodYC pic.twitter.com/oOYvPdwCFj— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. airlines violence