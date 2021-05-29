Around the Web Watch: Air India aircraft to the US returns to Delhi after a bat flies past cabin The bat was apparently spotted after the plane to Newark was in the air for around 30 minutes. Passengers were shifted to another plane. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Only this was left to see in 2021 :Air India flight to Newark returns back to Delhi after a bat flew by the cabin.ps : though its going towards the area where the really good @airindiain sandwiches are kept 😎 pic.twitter.com/pfDuIAwVks— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals plane air india Read Comments