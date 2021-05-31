Viral Video Watch: Actor Mads Mikkelsen ‘dances’ to Kishore Kumar’s ‘Pag Ghunghroo’ in this mash-up The video clip is originally from the 2020 comedy drama film ‘Another Round’, while the song is from ‘Namak Halaal’, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll Staff An hour ago Watching Mads Mikkelsen dance is so much fun. Him dancing on a Bappi Lahiri song might be even better. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VcbqJkWDHW— Sumit (@SumitPurohit) May 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dance music Read Comments