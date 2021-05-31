Viral Video Watch: Monty the penguin visits an intrigued gorilla, giraffe, and tortoise on his sixth birthday The Humboldt penguin roamed around Santa Barbara Zoo in California, visiting his neighbours, including Bangori the gorilla and Michael the giraffe. Scroll Staff An hour ago Monty the Humboldt penguin turned 6 last week, and spent the day roaming around Santa Barbara Zoo, visiting his neighbors, including Bangori the gorilla, Michael the giraffe and the tortoises in their home. pic.twitter.com/IENaUIcoGQ— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals zoo