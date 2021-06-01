Around the Web Watch: New Harry Potter-themed store set to open in New York City ‘It’s been a tough year for many people, and we feel it’s a great time to bring some magic into people’s lives.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Alohomora! A new Harry Potter store is set to open its doors in NYC. pic.twitter.com/oIUhk2voUe— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harry Potter New york