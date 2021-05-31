Around the Web Watch: Delhi ran out of vaccines because of vaccinating people ‘very quickly’, says Haryana CM In a video posted by Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Manohar Lal Khattar is heard saying that Delhi should have rationed its share of Covid-19 vaccines. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago दिल्ली में बड़ी तेजी से Vaccination हो रही थी इसलिए Vaccine खत्म हो गई।केजरीवाल जी को भी भाजपा शासित राज्यों की तरह धीरे-धीरे Vaccine लगानी चाहिए थी, जिससे Stock ज्यादा दिन चले।- हरियाणा CM @mlkhattarबाकी केंद्र सरकार तो Supply नहीं बढ़ाएगी। pic.twitter.com/lKSvIIm7LB— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vaccines Delhi Haryana