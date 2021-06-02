Viral Video Watch: Transparent ‘sky pool’ floats between two skyscrapers 35 metres high The pool is suspended between two high-rise buildings in northwest London, and is open only to those living in the exclusive buildings. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Swimmers enjoy warm weather in London at the Sky Pool which is believed to be the world’s first transparent pool built between two skyscrapers https://t.co/mtRX8qvt0a pic.twitter.com/2skTGK9Jp7— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. London luxury Read Comments