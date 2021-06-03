Around the Web Watch: This man was reunited with his family after being jailed for crossing India-Pakistan border Waindam Prashant, 32, was arrested by Bahawalpur police in Pakistan in April 2017 for crossing the border without any papers. He was released on Tuesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Positive stories of Indo-Pak relations. Its an emotional reunion for Prashant & his fam after 4 yrs. A resident of #Hyderabad, Prashant crossed over to #Pakistan trying to get to Switzerland to meet his gf. He was detained in April 2017 & was released at Attari Border yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5Gxmh5eKwG— krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) June 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Pakistan Border Read Comments