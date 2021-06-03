Around the Web Watch: Meet fish-seller and musician Srilal Sahani who plays drums, cymbals while riding his bicycle ‘We might look happy to you, but inside we feel the pressure of our debts...’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Srilal Sahani is a fish-seller by day and an extraordinary musician by evening – he rides hands-off on a bicycle while playing a dhol and cymbals behind him – in Santiniketan, West Bengal. Today being #WorldBicycleDay is a good time to have a look a day in his life. pic.twitter.com/SIlNt4A53D— People's Archive of Rural India (@PARInetwork) June 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal Musician Read Comments