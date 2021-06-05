Around the Web Watch: Musicians gather for a once-in-17-years event ‘jamming’ with cicada insects in New Jersey David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, uses the trill of the cicadas as his guide. Scroll Staff An hour ago David Rothenberg gathered fellow musicians in New Jersey for a once-in-17-years event, playing his clarinet in tune with the loud buzzing calls of cicadas that have emerged in the billions this spring https://t.co/04lUbMQvJa pic.twitter.com/8IwhVRpazQ— Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Insects Music Read Comments