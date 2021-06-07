Around the Web Watch: Maharashtra street theatre artist sings about vaccine hesitancy in local dialects Nagsen Pendharkar is using skits and folk songs to teach the people of Nandurbar about the benefits of vaccination. Scroll Staff 10 hours ago This street theatre artiste and teacher Nagsen Pendharkar; fights against vaccine hesitancy and about the benefits of vaccination through skits and folk songs in the Ahirani and Bhilori dialects across Nandurbar.#VaccineAwareness #SundayMidday #NagsenPendharkar pic.twitter.com/Vezd6cYLdG— Mid Day (@mid_day) June 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vaccination Maharashtra Read Comments