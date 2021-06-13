Watch: Owner of Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi apologises to YouTuber, says ‘never called him a thief’
YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had posted a video of Kanta Prasad’s struggling food joint in South Delhi, following which the owner received generous donations.
Also watch
Video of elderly dhaba-owners crying goes viral, customers throng for business
Read
Delhi Police book YouTuber for misappropriating funds received as donation for ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriating funds, files complaint