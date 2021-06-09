Viral Video ‘Just want to know that it is safe’: Actor Juhi Chawla explains her petition against 5G rollout ‘We are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it...All we are asking is that authorities certify 5G safe.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) Read‘Plea filed for publicity’: Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s petition against 5G rollout Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Juhi Chawla 5G Technology Read Comments