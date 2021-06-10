Around the Web Watch: Heavy rain in Lucknow causes waterlogging in parts of the UP state capital Unexpected, untimely showers. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Heavy rainfall in Lucknow causes waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals from Vidhan Sabha gate number 7.(ANI) pic.twitter.com/HXaET1pbDq— NDTV (@ndtv) June 10, 2021 And the rain is coming down hard in Lucknow . Welcome respite from the suffocating heat of the last few days ! pic.twitter.com/ihS5AqN6Qi— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lucknow Rain Read Comments