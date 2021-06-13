Eco India Eco India: Inside a community radio's efforts to educate Uttarakhand's villagers on climate change Kumaon Vani has also been broadcasting information on COVID-19 that benefits residents living in remote areas. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Directors of Photography: Devesh Bhatt, Pranjal Sah | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Aditya B Pande | Associate Producer: Shibika Suresh | Script & Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eco India Climate change Uttarakhand Read Comments