Around the Web ‘Might have talked to Tendulkar’: Sachin Pilot on Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s claim that he will join BJP ‘Sachin will soon join BJP, I called him too,’ Joshi had said during an interview with Hindi news channel Aaj Tak on Wednesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Question: Rita Bahuguna Joshi says Sachin Pilot is not comfortable in the Congress and might join BJP. Sachin Pilot: Yes, I heard that she spoke something. She must have spoken with Sachin Tendulkar. Doesn’t have guts to speak with me. pic.twitter.com/UUm7ACA0NN— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 11, 2021 Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sachin Pilot Congress Read Comments