Around the Web Watch: Shoppers throng mall in New Delhi with no physical distancing as restrictions are eased The Delhi government has said it will put restrictions back in place if the number of cases starts rising. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Yesterday evening scenes at Pacific Mall, Delhi.Third wave abhinandan samaroh. pic.twitter.com/EgS83wTcsP— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Covid-19 Read Comments