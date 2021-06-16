Around the Web Watch: Tourists trickle in as the Taj Mahal reopens after two months Several other centrally protected monuments in the country also reopened after being shut down in April. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Play Tajmahal reopen for tourists after 60 days. #Agra #TajMahal @ASIGoI @uptourismgov @tourismgoi @usopengolf @Heritage @DiscoveryIN @BBCHindi pic.twitter.com/ZkgQsm7JVJ— राघवेन्द्र सिंह गहलोत(पत्रकार) (@ThakurRaghvan) June 16, 2021 VIDEO: Taj Mahal reopens to tourists as India eases Covid-19 restrictions.The Taj Mahal was closed to visitors two months ago amid a deadly surge of coronavirus infections that swept the country pic.twitter.com/A1Klcp7A3K— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Taj Mahal Coronavirus Read Comments