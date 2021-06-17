Around the Web Watch: Kolkata ushers in the monsoon with torrential rain and waterlogged roads Several districts of West Bengal were also submerged in overnight rains. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Monsoon downpour in Kolkata! pic.twitter.com/qhQvqjmno1— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 17, 2021 NH service road condition at #Baharagora towards Kolkata. With the #monsoon already arrived in the state it will only get worse & unlocking of activities will also increase the traffic manifold. I request @DCEastSinghbhum @NHAI_Official to intervene. @nitin_gadkari Sir FYI. pic.twitter.com/5eN9GhKaAD— KunalSarangi (@KunalSarangi) June 15, 2021 All-nighter. Rain. And now marooned. Calcutta monsoon. pic.twitter.com/z0Xg6agqMr— Seagull Books سیگل (@seagullbooks) June 17, 2021 Here we are... Bhawanipur, 100 mtr off Elgin Road, Kolkata... After heavy downpour last night... pic.twitter.com/ouKcRtKtNc— Roy (@TheRomRoy) June 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal Kolkata Monsoon Read Comments