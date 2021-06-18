Around the Web Watch: How butterflies form a ‘mud puddle’ to absorb fluids The idea is to collect salts and nutrients in order to attract females and enhance reproductive success. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Mud puddling. A behaviour where butterflies congregate around mud, dung, water etc to suck up the required fluids & salt. The music of forest is additional here. Field visit. pic.twitter.com/iNADK6gL5f— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Insects Animals Read Comments