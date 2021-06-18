Around the Web Watch: Varanasi’s streets are waterlogged after heavy rain As the monsoon covers more of the country, urban troubles begin. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This is the condition of road in the very heart of Varanasi after a spell of heavy rains. Very close to Dashaswamegh ghat which stands host to scores of tourists, VVIPs and dignitaries across the year. Can only wonder about situation elsewhere in the city.pic.twitter.com/8iO6iPNgVw— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Rain