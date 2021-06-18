Viral Video Watch: Ravi Shastri plays tennis with Winston the dog ahead of World Test Championship final The Indian cricket team coach was seen on the field after the team finished a practice session. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tEeLYS3xBs— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket dogs