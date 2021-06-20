Viral Video Watch: Monkey enters Delhi metro coach, looks desperately for a way to get out According to reports, the monkey had entered the train at the Yamuna Bank metro station and was let out at the next stop. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago #WATCH | A monkey entered into a metro running on Delhi Blue Line. It had climbed from Yamuna Bank Metro Station. The monkey was moved out of metro at the next station after passengers informed the staff. pic.twitter.com/fmUaIYpxb2— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi animals metro Read Comments