Watch: People forced to cross flooded area on dangerously narrow strips in Samastipur, Bihar There are flood-like situations in parts of the state. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago #BiharFlood This is dangerous but people are forced to cross flooded roads like you see in the visuals. This is from samastipur. The govt machinery is working day and night to help people. @samastipurwala @anishsingh21 pic.twitter.com/lB2wQQdWW8— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) June 20, 2021