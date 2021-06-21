Around the Web ‘I wish I could hug you’: Palestinian-Jordanian families meet across the River Jordan after decades Families meeting after up to 24 years of separation were allowed to see each other across the river, but they couldn’t get any closer. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago ‘I wish I could hug you’Watch the emotional moment Palestinian-Jordanian families meet each other across the Jordan River, after up to 24 years of separation caused by Israeli travel and movement restrictions pic.twitter.com/t2X9qBGruY— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine Read Comments