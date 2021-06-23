Around the Web Watch: Mysterious lights spotted moving across the sky by residents of Junagadh, Gujarat ‘This could be because of some satellite passing through the low earth orbit,’ said Narottam Sahoo, advisor at the Gujarat Council of Science and Technology. Scroll Staff An hour ago Junagadh Mysterious moving lights in the sky cause curiosity among residents in @isro #UFO pic.twitter.com/OGsjAsrOsJ— Abubakar Mozan (موزن) (@abubakarmozan) June 21, 2021 Something #Mysterious #flying #obects have been seen in parts of #Junagadh & #Upleta... If you guys have seen this phenomenon please contact on +919879554770 #ufo #flying #light #saurastra #kathiyawadi #jamnagar #bhavnagar #StarGazingIndia#StarGazinIndiaTraveller#astronomy pic.twitter.com/pSiCOEjw5u— Stargazing India (@StargazingIndia) June 21, 2021 Residents in #Junagadh spotted Unidentified light sources showing aerial formation. Curiosity led them to capture such movements on camera.#Gujarat#UFO @TanviTrivedi11 @aditiraval @collectorjunag pic.twitter.com/DWgmuCasWI— Jenilsoni (@Jenilso83517343) June 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat Space Read Comments