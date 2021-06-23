Something #Mysterious #flying #obects have been seen in parts of #Junagadh & #Upleta... If you guys have seen this phenomenon please contact on +919879554770 #ufo #flying #light #saurastra #kathiyawadi #jamnagar #bhavnagar #StarGazingIndia#StarGazinIndiaTraveller#astronomy pic.twitter.com/pSiCOEjw5u