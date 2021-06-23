Around the Web Watch: Meet Little Amal, a 12-foot Syrian ‘refugee’ walking across Europe in search of her mother This year, the puppet of a nine-year-old will walk across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK in support of refugees. Scroll Staff An hour ago Something BIG is coming... Today we have announced an events programme mixing dance, music, theatre and intimate community happenings on #TheWalk. Find out more about #LittleAmal: https://t.co/4qwEVPQXI3 pic.twitter.com/y4s3qpFvKx— Little Amal (The Walk) (@walkwithamal) May 11, 2021 #LittleAmal just took over the biggest screen in London to celebrate #WorldRefugeeDay! @GoodChanceCal met IRL under the iconic Piccadilly Lights before rehearsals for #TheWalk start tomorrow 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/34Pd8IV9Vz— Little Amal (The Walk) (@walkwithamal) June 20, 2021 Go behind the scenes at @glastonbury with #LittleAmal before she embarks on #TheWalk, a festival of music, dance and theatre from the border of Syria to the UK in support of refugees. #LiveAtWorthyFarm Follow the journey @WalkWithAmal 🌍 pic.twitter.com/7LAI9nnSul— Little Amal (The Walk) (@walkwithamal) May 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Refugee Europe