Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong wrap up operations after 26 years with a round of applause

Hundreds queued up at night for the final copy of the pro-democracy newspaper, which shut down after the arrest of its editor and freezing of its assets.

Lam checking the Apple Daily pages for one last time. For @SCMPNews pic.twitter.com/1T8z6xLmHD— Phila Siu (Bobby) (@phila_siu) June 23, 2021

Hundreds of people on the queue to get the first copies of the Apple Daily newspaper. One guy said he started waiting at 12.30am and got his copy at 2.20am. #AppleDaily #NextDigital pic.twitter.com/29X6hE88Qc— Phila Siu (Bobby) (@phila_siu) June 24, 2021

Also readHong Kong: Apple Daily chief editor, four senior executives arrested

Hong Kong
Newspaper