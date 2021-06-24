Around the Web Caught on camera: Police constable saves road accident victim’s life with timely CPR Constable Khalil used hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation to save a man who had collapsed after being hit by a two-wheeler in Hyderabad. Scroll Staff An hour ago కరీంనగర్ హౌసింగ్ బోర్డు కాలనీలో ద్విచక్ర వాహనం ఢీకొట్టిన వెంటనే కుప్పకూలిపోయిన యువకుడి హార్ట్ బీట్ ఆగిపోయింది. పక్కనే ఉన్న కానిస్టేబుల్ ఖలీల్ ప్రథమ చికిత్సలో భాగంగా గుండె పైన నిమిషం పాటు పంపింగ్ చేయండంతో యువకుడికి మొదలయిన హార్ట్ బీట్, వెంటనే అతనిని హాసుపత్రికి తరలించడమైనది. pic.twitter.com/zZEYMVHal1— Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) June 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Police Telangana Read Comments