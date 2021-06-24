Viral Video Watch: Pope Francis meets ‘Spider-Man’ after his weekly audience at the Vatican Matteo Villardita, 28, attended Pope’s gathering dressed as superhero Spider-Man as he often does to cheer up hospitalised children. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago The Pope met with the superhero Spiderman at the end of his weekly general audience.Watch more videos from Sky News: https://t.co/VfEfSMAeAM pic.twitter.com/0rF619Sw9f— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 23, 2021 This happened in Vatican City during the Pope's last audience. Here's what they meant with "the beginning of the multiverse in #SpiderManNoWayHome"#Spiderman #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/Brb2skJdGm— Myria Kahos (@KahosMyria) June 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. pope spiderman Read Comments