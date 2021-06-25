Around the Web Caught on camera: The moments a 12-storey building collapsed in Surfside, Florida At least one person was killed, and 99 were missing, after the residential building collapsed on Thursday. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago JUST IN: Video I’ve obtained of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. pic.twitter.com/BGbRC7iSI9— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2021 #MDFR #TRT & #FLTF1 are working in the basement parking garage at Champlain Towers. Firefighters continue working on locating possible victims, while dealing with heavy damage and changing conditions in the parking garage. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/qseknk0T8q— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021 Miami Dade’s technical response team accessing the rubble of the #Surfside building collapse from the parking garage… pic.twitter.com/1ImXzPjGm4— Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) June 24, 2021 Our cameras rolling as Miami Dade Fire Rescue pulled a boy out of the rubble early this morning, shortly after the #surfsidebuildingcollapse @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/iyQmY9riC9— Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) June 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Accident cities