Caught on camera: Nurse in Bihar unpacks syringe and uses it without filling it with the vaccine
The incident took place in Chhapra district. The nurse who administered the injection has reportedly been removed from duty.
A man in Bihar’s Chhapra district was given an injection from an “empty” syringe at a Covid-19 vaccination centre, NDTV reported. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
As seen in the video, the nurse administering the shots opens a pack of a disposable syringe and sticks one of them into the man’s arm without filling it with the vaccine first. The video was shot by a friend of the person who was given the empty shot.
“I realised about the mistake from the nurse only after my friend alerted me after watching the video,” the man was quoted as saying. His friend had made the video “for fun, to record his reaction”.
The officials have been informed about the incident and the nurse has been removed from duty, the NDTV report added.