Watch: Rainwater floods area outside Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi's Patna residence The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a yellow alert for 11 districts of Bihar, predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms on June 25 and 26. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Water accumulates outside Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's residence in Patna due to rain pic.twitter.com/P1cy4g7ivO— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021