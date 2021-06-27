Around the Web Caught on camera: Man films rare tornado in the breaking a window in his house At least five people were killed and over 150 injured as the tornado swept through the villages of the Czech Republic. Scroll Staff An hour ago Eyewitness video shows a tornado tearing through part of the Czech Republic and the devastation left behind https://t.co/xwQpxd2psB pic.twitter.com/lY5eL0otbZ— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2021 Neuvěřitelně autentické video z Lužic. Naší hlídce ho dnes přinesl jeden z místních obyvatel s opravdu pevnými nervy 🙉. Díky za něj, Radovane, jste statečný muž! 👍 pic.twitter.com/VJAd5gPli4— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) June 25, 2021 A rare tornado has torn through Czech Republic’s southeast, killing at least five people and injuring hundreds. pic.twitter.com/KpCN6xAADF— DW News (@dwnews) June 26, 2021 Aftermath of the tornado in South Moravia, Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/kt2mAa4mJR— De Goede Volger (@VolgerGoede) June 26, 2021 Police survey the damage after a deadly tornado in the Czech Republic:At least 600 homes and businesses were destroyed by a tornado in South Moravia on Thursday. More info: https://t.co/lF8PeGhjU3 pic.twitter.com/9Y7HVbWZrb— AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate storm