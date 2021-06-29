Around the Web Watch: Therapy dogs help victims of Florida building collapse cope with the disaster At least nine people were killed when a 12-storeyed building collapsed abruptly in Surfside, Florida on Thursday. Over 100 are still missing. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🐶 Therapy dogs help victims and community members in Miami process their emotions after building collapse disaster.Read more: https://t.co/xJvG3bdgei pic.twitter.com/SpRGVtggHR— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 28, 2021 Also watchCaught on camera: The moment a 12-storey building collapsed in Surfside, Florida Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Animal Videos Read Comments