Wimbledon: Prolonged standing ovation for Sarah Gilbert, scientist who developed Covid-19 vaccine A professor at the University of Oxford, Gilbert was one of the scientists who developed the Oxford vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Standing ovation at Wimbledon's Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine.Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN— Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021