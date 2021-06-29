Around the Web Watch: Crucial bridge connecting two towns in upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh collapses Three persons were reported missing after the Bailey bridge over Siyom river was destroyed. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Sanggam bridge over Siyom River connecting Pangin and Boleng in Siang district collapsed this morning. The bridge also connects Upper Siang district. 3 persons reported missing after a vehicle carrying boulders fell. pic.twitter.com/sTthXPpLC7— The Arunachal Times (@arunachaltimes_) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arunachal Pradesh monsoon Read Comments