Viral Video Caught on CCTV: Dog rings doorbell at 3 am after running off on an adventure for over seven hours Letting her humans know she's home after being gone for 7.5 hours. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Dog who ran off on an adventure for 7.5 hours ringing the doorbell at 3am to let her humans know she's home.. pic.twitter.com/F6ZAh1igJD— Wholesome Page ❤️ (@wholesomepage) June 29, 2021