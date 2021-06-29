Around the Web Watch: French supporters react after team loses to Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020 France lost to Switzerland 4-5 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in Bucharest. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago VIDEO: 🇫🇷 France supporters in Bucharest express their surprise and disappointment after Switzerland defeated the world champions 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 of #EURO2020 #FRA #SUI #AFPSports pic.twitter.com/qZRekjeC3b— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 29, 2021 Also readMbappe misses decisive penalty as Switzerland stun world champions France Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football france