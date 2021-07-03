Around the Web Watch: This is how the sea can be on fire, as seen in the Gulf of Mexico The fire was caused by a gas leak from an underwater pipeline. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago It is hard to believe that this video is real. But it is. The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. What you can see are ships attempting to put it out. pic.twitter.com/VRcBmLGPsg— Liam Young (@liamyoung) July 2, 2021 🚨 Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendioEsta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX— Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire sea gas