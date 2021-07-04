Viral Video Watch: Astronaut’s penguin soft toy Guin Guin learns to fly at International Space Station Astronaut Megan McArthur, pilot of the Nasa SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the ISS, has carried a soft toy on the mission. Scroll Staff An hour ago I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/2NF9XDftTz— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. space toys