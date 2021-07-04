WATCH: A C130 military plane crashed in Patikul, Sulu after it "missed the runway trying to regain power" before noon Sunday, July 4. AFP chief Cirilito Sobejana said around 40 people were rescued on the scene. Video courtesy of Pondohan TV

Full story: https://t.co/4lBJbLTm9h pic.twitter.com/Xmsn0yjHFX